iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) Sets New 52-Week High at $141.30

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $141.30 and last traded at $140.81, with a volume of 1003974 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $141.17.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $134.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $134.48. The company has a market cap of $31.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.03.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 982,451.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 50,218,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,772,429,000 after purchasing an additional 50,213,109 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,482,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,650,641,000 after purchasing an additional 4,774,467 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,616,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,926,244,000 after purchasing an additional 923,875 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,673,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,709,303,000 after purchasing an additional 325,351 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 116.6% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,031,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,622,715,000 after purchasing an additional 6,476,112 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

