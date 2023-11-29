iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) Sets New 52-Week High at $141.30

Posted by on Nov 29th, 2023

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUALGet Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $141.30 and last traded at $140.81, with a volume of 1003974 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $141.17.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $134.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $134.48. The company has a market cap of $31.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.03.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 982,451.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 50,218,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,772,429,000 after purchasing an additional 50,213,109 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,482,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,650,641,000 after purchasing an additional 4,774,467 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,616,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,926,244,000 after purchasing an additional 923,875 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,673,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,709,303,000 after purchasing an additional 325,351 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 116.6% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,031,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,622,715,000 after purchasing an additional 6,476,112 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.