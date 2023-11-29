iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) Hits New 1-Year High at $93.52

Shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $93.52 and last traded at $93.38, with a volume of 168019 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $93.66.
iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Trading Down 0.1 %
The firm has a market cap of $6.63 billion, a PE ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.27.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $11,666,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000.
iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Company Profile
The iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (VLUE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Enhanced Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities. Stocks are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics (earnings, revenue, book value and cash earnings), aiming for exposure to undervalued stocks in each sector.
