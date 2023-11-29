iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) Hits New 1-Year High at $93.52

Shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $93.52 and last traded at $93.38, with a volume of 168019 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $93.66.

iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

The firm has a market cap of $6.63 billion, a PE ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.27.

Get iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $11,666,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000.

iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (VLUE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Enhanced Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities. Stocks are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics (earnings, revenue, book value and cash earnings), aiming for exposure to undervalued stocks in each sector.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.