iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB) Hits New 52-Week High at $86.82

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $86.82 and last traded at $86.47, with a volume of 1570776 shares. The stock had previously closed at $86.75.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $79.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.63. The company has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 1.36.

Get iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 80.0% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,373,000. Stamos Capital Partners L.P. lifted its position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 73.1% in the first quarter. Stamos Capital Partners L.P. now owns 42,060 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,492,000 after purchasing an additional 17,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC lifted its position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 4.0% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 20,710 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the last quarter.

About iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Home Construction Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Home Construction Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the home construction sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies that are constructors of residential homes, including manufacturers of mobile and prefabricated homes.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.