iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ) Hits New 52-Week Low at $105.48

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $105.48 and last traded at $105.63, with a volume of 133253 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $106.06.

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $103.41. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.89 and a beta of 1.12.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares U.S. Industrials ETF

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 129.0% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Family Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 141.6% during the 3rd quarter. Family Asset Management LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $58,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $74,000.

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Industrial Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Industrials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the industrials sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as construction and materials, aerospace and defense, general industrials, electronic and electrical equipment, industrial engineering, industrial transportation and support services.

See Also

