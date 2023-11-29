Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.00 Per Share

Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, November 17th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 4th will be given a dividend of 0.0036 per share by the bank on Friday, January 12th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 1st. This is a boost from Itaú Unibanco’s previous monthly dividend of $0.003.

Itaú Unibanco has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 65.1% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Itaú Unibanco has a payout ratio of 4.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Itaú Unibanco to earn $0.80 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 5.0%.

Shares of Itaú Unibanco stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.39. 2,589,604 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,617,281. Itaú Unibanco has a 1-year low of $4.21 and a 1-year high of $6.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

Itaú Unibanco ( NYSE:ITUB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The bank reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.02). Itaú Unibanco had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 17.41%. The business had revenue of $8.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.01 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Itaú Unibanco will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Itaú Unibanco in a research report on Monday, October 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $6.10 price target for the company.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ITUB. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Itaú Unibanco during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Natixis bought a new stake in Itaú Unibanco in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Itaú Unibanco in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Itaú Unibanco in the 2nd quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in Itaú Unibanco by 35.9% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 11,245 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 2,971 shares during the period.

Itaú Unibanco Holding SA offers a range of financial products and services to individuals and corporate customers in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market + Corporation. It offers current account; loans; credit and debit cards; investment and commercial banking services; real estate lending services; financing and investment services; economic, financial and brokerage advisory; and leasing and foreign exchange services.

