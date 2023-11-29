Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $71.89.

ITRI has been the subject of several analyst reports. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Itron from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Itron in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Argus upgraded shares of Itron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Itron from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Itron from $72.00 to $65.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 19th.

Get Itron alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on ITRI

Itron Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of ITRI opened at $65.66 on Wednesday. Itron has a 1-year low of $49.19 and a 1-year high of $79.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.62. The stock has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.33.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.47. Itron had a return on equity of 10.61% and a net margin of 3.62%. The company had revenue of $560.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $540.78 million. Equities analysts forecast that Itron will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Itron

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in Itron by 240.5% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 429 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Itron by 9,150.0% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 555 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming bought a new position in shares of Itron during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Strs Ohio grew its stake in Itron by 100.0% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 600 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Itron by 18.6% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 834 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.12% of the company’s stock.

Itron Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Itron, Inc, a technology and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage operations in the energy, water, and smart city space worldwide. It operates through three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Itron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Itron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.