Ituran Location and Control (NASDAQ:ITRN) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Ituran Location and Control (NASDAQ:ITRN – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The industrial products company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ituran Location and Control had a net margin of 14.41% and a return on equity of 28.75%. The company had revenue of $81.05 million for the quarter.
Ituran Location and Control Stock Performance
NASDAQ ITRN opened at $25.65 on Wednesday. Ituran Location and Control has a 52-week low of $20.35 and a 52-week high of $31.01. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.39. The company has a market capitalization of $510.18 million, a PE ratio of 11.30 and a beta of 1.10.
Ituran Location and Control Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 19th. This is an increase from Ituran Location and Control’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Ituran Location and Control’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.43%.
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ITRN shares. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Ituran Location and Control from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ituran Location and Control in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.
Ituran Location and Control Company Profile
Ituran Location and Control Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides location-based telematics services and machine-to-machine telematics products. It operates through two segments, Telematics Services and Telematics Products. The Telematics services segment offers stolen vehicle recovery and tracking services, which enables to locate, track, and recover stolen vehicles for its subscribers; fleet management services that enable corporate and individual customers to track and manage their vehicles in real time; and locator services that allow customers to protect valuable merchandise and equipment.
