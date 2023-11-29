Ituran Location and Control (NASDAQ:ITRN) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Ituran Location and Control (NASDAQ:ITRN – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The industrial products company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ituran Location and Control had a net margin of 14.41% and a return on equity of 28.75%. The company had revenue of $81.05 million for the quarter.

Ituran Location and Control Stock Performance

NASDAQ ITRN opened at $25.65 on Wednesday. Ituran Location and Control has a 52-week low of $20.35 and a 52-week high of $31.01. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.39. The company has a market capitalization of $510.18 million, a PE ratio of 11.30 and a beta of 1.10.

Get Ituran Location and Control alerts:

Ituran Location and Control Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 19th. This is an increase from Ituran Location and Control’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Ituran Location and Control’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.43%.

Institutional Trading of Ituran Location and Control

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Ituran Location and Control during the third quarter worth about $261,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Ituran Location and Control during the fourth quarter worth about $216,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in Ituran Location and Control during the first quarter worth about $205,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Ituran Location and Control by 273.1% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,868 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 6,491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in Ituran Location and Control by 45.6% during the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 7,270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 2,277 shares during the last quarter.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ITRN shares. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Ituran Location and Control from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ituran Location and Control in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Get Our Latest Analysis on ITRN

Ituran Location and Control Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ituran Location and Control Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides location-based telematics services and machine-to-machine telematics products. It operates through two segments, Telematics Services and Telematics Products. The Telematics services segment offers stolen vehicle recovery and tracking services, which enables to locate, track, and recover stolen vehicles for its subscribers; fleet management services that enable corporate and individual customers to track and manage their vehicles in real time; and locator services that allow customers to protect valuable merchandise and equipment.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ituran Location and Control Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ituran Location and Control and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.