JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) Shares Acquired by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Free Report) by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 105,870 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,594 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in JD.com were worth $3,613,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Manhattan Co. grew its position in JD.com by 32.5% during the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 994 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC increased its stake in JD.com by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 16,528 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $564,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the period. KCS Wealth Advisory raised its position in JD.com by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 10,553 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of JD.com by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 6,088 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the period. Finally, Lincoln National Corp boosted its holdings in shares of JD.com by 4.8% in the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 8,226 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. 15.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get JD.com alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on JD shares. Bank of America dropped their target price on JD.com from $56.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on JD.com from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded JD.com from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $55.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, October 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of JD.com from $61.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of JD.com from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.57.

JD.com Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:JD opened at $28.16 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market cap of $39.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.35, a PEG ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 0.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $27.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.84. JD.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.01 and a 12-month high of $67.10.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The information services provider reported $6.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.87 by $0.83. JD.com had a net margin of 2.20% and a return on equity of 10.43%. The company had revenue of $247.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $246.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. JD.com’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that JD.com, Inc. will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

About JD.com

(Free Report)

JD.com, Inc provides supply chain-based technologies and services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, industrial products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JD.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JD.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.