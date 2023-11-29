Jet Protocol (JET) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $5.62 Million

Jet Protocol (JET) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on November 29th. Jet Protocol has a market cap of $5.62 million and $35,538.08 worth of Jet Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Jet Protocol token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0033 or 0.00000009 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Jet Protocol has traded 3.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Jet Protocol alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00006408 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.49 or 0.00017009 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38,164.49 or 1.00009785 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00011150 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000795 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00007699 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00003911 BTC.

About Jet Protocol

Jet Protocol is a token. Its genesis date was March 31st, 2021. Jet Protocol’s total supply is 1,700,000,000 tokens. The official website for Jet Protocol is jetprotocol.io. Jet Protocol’s official Twitter account is @jetprotocol. The official message board for Jet Protocol is forum.jetprotocol.io. The Reddit community for Jet Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/jetprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Jet Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Jet Protocol (JET) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Solana platform. Jet Protocol has a current supply of 1,700,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Jet Protocol is 0.00332123 USD and is up 1.30 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $36,676.74 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://jetprotocol.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jet Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jet Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Jet Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Jet Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Jet Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.