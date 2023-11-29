Johnson Matthey (JMPLY) to Issue Dividend of $0.53 on February 16th

Johnson Matthey (OTCMKTS:JMPLYGet Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, November 28th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.5345 per share by the basic materials company on Friday, February 16th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 1st.

OTCMKTS JMPLY traded up $0.69 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $41.74. 9,488 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,091. Johnson Matthey has a 52-week low of $35.07 and a 52-week high of $58.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $38.51 and its 200-day moving average is $42.39.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on JMPLY shares. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Johnson Matthey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Johnson Matthey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Johnson Matthey presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2,165.00.

Johnson Matthey is a global leader in science that enables a cleaner and healthier world. With over 200 years of sustained commitment to innovation and technological breakthroughs, they improve the function, performance and safety of their customers’ products. Their science has a global impact in areas such as low emission transport, pharmaceuticals, chemical processing and making the most efficient use of the planet’s natural resources.

