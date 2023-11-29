Johnson Matthey PLC (LON:JMAT) Declares GBX 22 Dividend

Johnson Matthey PLC (LON:JMAT – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, November 22nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of GBX 22 ($0.28) per share on Tuesday, February 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Johnson Matthey Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of JMAT opened at GBX 1,593.50 ($20.13) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.95. Johnson Matthey has a 12-month low of GBX 1,428.50 ($18.04) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,384 ($30.11). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,546.88 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,674.75. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,658.76, a P/E/G ratio of 49,242.50 and a beta of 0.98.

Get Johnson Matthey alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Johnson Matthey news, insider Liam Condon acquired 24 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1,584 ($20.01) per share, for a total transaction of £380.16 ($480.18). Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on JMAT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Johnson Matthey from GBX 2,000 ($25.26) to GBX 1,460 ($18.44) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Johnson Matthey to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from GBX 2,200 ($27.79) to GBX 1,650 ($20.84) in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Johnson Matthey to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from GBX 1,600 ($20.21) to GBX 2,000 ($25.26) in a research note on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “top pick” rating on shares of Johnson Matthey in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 2,035 ($25.70).

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on JMAT

About Johnson Matthey

(Get Free Report)

Johnson Matthey is a global leader in science that enables a cleaner and healthier world. With over 200 years of sustained commitment to innovation and technological breakthroughs, they improve the function, performance and safety of their customers’ products. Their science has a global impact in areas such as low emission transport, pharmaceuticals, chemical processing and making the most efficient use of the planet’s natural resources.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Matthey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Matthey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.