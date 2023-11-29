Johnson Matthey PLC (LON:JMAT) Declares GBX 22 Dividend

Posted by on Nov 29th, 2023

Johnson Matthey PLC (LON:JMATGet Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, November 22nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of GBX 22 ($0.28) per share on Tuesday, February 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Johnson Matthey Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of JMAT opened at GBX 1,593.50 ($20.13) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.95. Johnson Matthey has a 12-month low of GBX 1,428.50 ($18.04) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,384 ($30.11). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,546.88 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,674.75. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,658.76, a P/E/G ratio of 49,242.50 and a beta of 0.98.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Johnson Matthey news, insider Liam Condon acquired 24 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1,584 ($20.01) per share, for a total transaction of £380.16 ($480.18). Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on JMAT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Johnson Matthey from GBX 2,000 ($25.26) to GBX 1,460 ($18.44) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Johnson Matthey to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from GBX 2,200 ($27.79) to GBX 1,650 ($20.84) in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Johnson Matthey to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from GBX 1,600 ($20.21) to GBX 2,000 ($25.26) in a research note on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “top pick” rating on shares of Johnson Matthey in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 2,035 ($25.70).

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on JMAT

About Johnson Matthey

(Get Free Report)

Johnson Matthey is a global leader in science that enables a cleaner and healthier world. With over 200 years of sustained commitment to innovation and technological breakthroughs, they improve the function, performance and safety of their customers’ products. Their science has a global impact in areas such as low emission transport, pharmaceuticals, chemical processing and making the most efficient use of the planet’s natural resources.

Recommended Stories

Dividend History for Johnson Matthey (LON:JMAT)

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Matthey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Matthey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.