Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:JOUT) Position Boosted by Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:JOUT – Free Report) by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 175,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,060 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.71% of Johnson Outdoors worth $10,784,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 284.8% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 4,079 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in Johnson Outdoors by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 107,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,611,000 after buying an additional 14,325 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Johnson Outdoors during the 2nd quarter worth about $726,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its stake in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 30.1% in the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 79,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,869,000 after acquiring an additional 18,328 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson Outdoors in the second quarter valued at approximately $8,293,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson Outdoors alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com raised Johnson Outdoors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th.

Insider Activity

In other Johnson Outdoors news, CFO David W. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.85, for a total value of $54,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 26,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,473,106.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 27.53% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Outdoors Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of Johnson Outdoors stock opened at $52.15 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.91. Johnson Outdoors Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.00 and a fifty-two week high of $71.88. The firm has a market cap of $534.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.80.

Johnson Outdoors Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 13th were issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. This is an increase from Johnson Outdoors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 12th. Johnson Outdoors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.93%.

Johnson Outdoors Company Profile

(Free Report)

Johnson Outdoors Inc designs, manufactures, and markets seasonal and outdoor recreational products for fishing worldwide. It operates through four segments: Fishing, Camping, Watercraft Recreation, and Diving. The Fishing segment offers electric motors for trolling, marine battery chargers, and shallow water anchors; sonar and GPS equipment for fish finding, navigation, and marine cartography; and downriggers for controlled-depth fishing.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JOUT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:JOUT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Outdoors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Outdoors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.