JOYY (NASDAQ:YY) Shares Down 3.9%

JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY – Get Free Report) shares traded down 3.9% on Monday . The company traded as low as $39.84 and last traded at $40.07. 137,458 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 547,459 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.68.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on YY shares. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on shares of JOYY in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of JOYY in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, BOCOM International lowered shares of JOYY from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.50.

JOYY Stock Down 0.2 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 0.52. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.96.

JOYY (NASDAQ:YY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 29th. The information services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $1.10. The business had revenue of $547.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $540.69 million. JOYY had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 4.60%. As a group, analysts predict that JOYY Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

JOYY Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 26th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 25th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. JOYY’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.16%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Planning purchased a new position in JOYY in the third quarter worth about $251,000. Employees Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of JOYY by 825.0% during the third quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,587 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 4,983 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of JOYY during the third quarter valued at approximately $406,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its holdings in shares of JOYY by 16.1% during the third quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 21,989 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $838,000 after purchasing an additional 3,053 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caxton Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of JOYY during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,478,000. 36.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About JOYY

JOYY Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates social media platforms that offer users engaging and experience across various video-based social platforms. The company operates Bigo Live, a social live streaming platform that allows users to live stream specific moments, such as showcase talents, socialize, and connect with other users worldwide; Likee, a short-form video social platform that focuses on enabling users to create short-form video; Hago, a multiuser social networking platform that provides casual games; imo, an instant messaging application with functions, including video calls and other communication tools, such as group calls, document sharing, etc.; and Shopline, a smart commerce enabler that provides an integrated omnichannel platform for merchants to create and grow brands online and reach customers.

Further Reading

