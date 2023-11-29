Kanzhun Limited (NASDAQ:BZ) Receives $18.33 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Kanzhun Limited (NASDAQ:BZ – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.33.

Several research firms have recently commented on BZ. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Kanzhun from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Macquarie cut Kanzhun from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, August 21st. UBS Group lowered Kanzhun from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $23.50 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on Kanzhun from $27.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th.

Shares of BZ stock opened at $16.50 on Wednesday. Kanzhun has a fifty-two week low of $13.13 and a fifty-two week high of $26.26. The firm has a market cap of $6.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.06 and a beta of 0.42. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.69.

Kanzhun (NASDAQ:BZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 29th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. Kanzhun had a net margin of 10.28% and a return on equity of 4.50%. The business had revenue of $205.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.33 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Kanzhun will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 5th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 4th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BZ. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Kanzhun by 67.1% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 772 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Kanzhun during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Employees Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Kanzhun in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in Kanzhun in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $157,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Kanzhun by 132.6% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 9,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 5,573 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.67% of the company’s stock.

Kanzhun Limited engages in the provision of online recruitment solutions in the People's Republic of China. The company offers its recruitment solutions through a mobile app under the BOSS Zhipin brand name. Its recruitment platform assists the recruitment process between job seekers and employers for enterprises, and corporations.

