Karpus Management Inc. Has $1.05 Million Stock Position in Redwoods Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RWOD)

Karpus Management Inc. trimmed its position in Redwoods Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RWOD – Free Report) by 13.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 100,075 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,724 shares during the quarter. Karpus Management Inc.’s holdings in Redwoods Acquisition were worth $1,047,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Redwoods Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth about $296,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Redwoods Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth about $5,567,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of Redwoods Acquisition by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 200,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,993,000 after buying an additional 1,665 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of Redwoods Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Meteora Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Redwoods Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $101,000.

Get Redwoods Acquisition alerts:

Redwoods Acquisition Stock Performance

Redwoods Acquisition stock opened at $10.70 on Wednesday. Redwoods Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.96 and a 1 year high of $11.23. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.71 and a 200-day moving average of $10.59.

Redwoods Acquisition Company Profile

Redwoods Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. In intends to focus on businesses in the carbon neutral and energy storage industries.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RWOD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Redwoods Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RWOD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Redwoods Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Redwoods Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.