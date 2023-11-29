Karpus Management Inc. Has $243,000 Holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Karpus Management Inc. lessened its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Free Report) by 28.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,528 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,030 shares during the period. Karpus Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. WealthShield Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.79% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

ACWI stock opened at $97.78 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $18.15 billion, a PE ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 0.93. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 1 year low of $83.59 and a 1 year high of $99.53. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.66.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap global stocks, covering 85% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. ACWI was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

