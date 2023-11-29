Karpus Management Inc. Has $368,000 Position in Sizzle Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SZZL)

Karpus Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Sizzle Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SZZL – Free Report) by 30.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,400 shares during the quarter. Karpus Management Inc. owned 0.32% of Sizzle Acquisition worth $368,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SZZL. Clear Street LLC raised its stake in shares of Sizzle Acquisition by 136,211.1% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street LLC now owns 12,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 12,259 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in Sizzle Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $127,000. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new stake in Sizzle Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $153,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in Sizzle Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $179,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Sizzle Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $189,000. 39.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sizzle Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of Sizzle Acquisition stock opened at $10.98 on Wednesday. Sizzle Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $10.16 and a 52-week high of $11.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.79.

About Sizzle Acquisition

Sizzle Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to focus on entering into merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It focuses on investing in the restaurant, hospitality, food and beverage, retail, consumer, food and food related technology, and real estate industries.

