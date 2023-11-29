Karpus Management Inc. Has $476,000 Holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

Karpus Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,662 shares of the company’s stock after selling 450 shares during the quarter. Karpus Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $476,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tufton Capital Management increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.3% in the second quarter. Tufton Capital Management now owns 9,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 4.4% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 5,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.9% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 15,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $843,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 8.0% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 53,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,631,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period.

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IEMG opened at $49.86 on Wednesday. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $45.57 and a 52 week high of $52.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $47.78 and its 200 day moving average is $48.88.

About iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF

The iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of emerging-market firms, covering 99% of market capitalization. IEMG was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

