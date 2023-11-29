Karpus Management Inc. Lowers Stake in Abrdn Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc (NYSE:AEF)

Karpus Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Abrdn Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc (NYSE:AEF – Free Report) by 1.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 285,834 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,339 shares during the quarter. Karpus Management Inc.’s holdings in Abrdn Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund were worth $1,483,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Shaker Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Abrdn Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund by 101.0% during the first quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 43,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 21,904 shares in the last quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Abrdn Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund by 0.3% in the second quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 16,564,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,802,000 after purchasing an additional 48,032 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Abrdn Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund by 5.7% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 57,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 3,121 shares during the period. Vista Investment Management grew its holdings in Abrdn Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund by 7.1% in the first quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 39,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 2,659 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Abrdn Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund by 32.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 3,958 shares during the period. 57.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Abrdn Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund alerts:

Abrdn Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Stock Performance

Abrdn Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund stock opened at $4.98 on Wednesday. Abrdn Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc has a 1 year low of $4.40 and a 1 year high of $5.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.02.

Abrdn Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Announces Dividend

Abrdn Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 22nd were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 21st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.03%.

(Free Report)

Abrdn Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund and managed by Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of Chile. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. It employs fundamental analysis with a bottom-up security selection approach to create its portfolio.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abrdn Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc (NYSE:AEF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Abrdn Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abrdn Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.