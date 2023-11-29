Karpus Management Inc. Makes New $648,000 Investment in Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Inc. (NYSE:DPG)

Posted by on Nov 29th, 2023

Karpus Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Inc. (NYSE:DPGFree Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 66,573 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $648,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund by 224.7% during the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,468 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $164,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund during the second quarter worth about $166,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund by 9.8% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,014 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $175,000.

Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSE DPG opened at $9.50 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.66 and its 200-day moving average is $9.79. Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Inc. has a one year low of $7.90 and a one year high of $14.29.

Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th.

Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Company Profile

(Free Report)

Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in the companies operating in utility sector.

Featured Stories

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:DPG)

Receive News & Ratings for Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.