Karpus Management Inc. Makes New $648,000 Investment in Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Inc. (NYSE:DPG)

Karpus Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Inc. (NYSE:DPG – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 66,573 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $648,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund by 224.7% during the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,468 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $164,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund during the second quarter worth about $166,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund by 9.8% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,014 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $175,000.

Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSE DPG opened at $9.50 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.66 and its 200-day moving average is $9.79. Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Inc. has a one year low of $7.90 and a one year high of $14.29.

Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Announces Dividend

Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th.

Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in the companies operating in utility sector.

Featured Stories

