Karpus Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Cetus Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CETU)

Karpus Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cetus Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CETU – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 138,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,420,000. Karpus Management Inc. owned 2.11% of Cetus Capital Acquisition as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CETU. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Cetus Capital Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $1,806,000. Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new position in Cetus Capital Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $1,422,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Cetus Capital Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $2,111,000. Kim LLC acquired a new position in Cetus Capital Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $1,769,000. Finally, Clear Street LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cetus Capital Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $608,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cetus Capital Acquisition stock opened at $10.55 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.36. Cetus Capital Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $10.09 and a fifty-two week high of $10.69.

Cetus Capital Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company focuses on merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. Cetus Capital Acquisition Corp. was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Taipei, Taiwan.

