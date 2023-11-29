Karpus Management Inc. Reduces Position in Blue World Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:BWAQ)

Karpus Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Blue World Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:BWAQ – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 196,725 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,600 shares during the period. Karpus Management Inc. owned approximately 1.64% of Blue World Acquisition worth $2,087,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new position in Blue World Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,234,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blue World Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,481,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Blue World Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,162,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Blue World Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,132,000. Finally, Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Blue World Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,407,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.80% of the company’s stock.

Blue World Acquisition Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BWAQ opened at $10.98 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.75. Blue World Acquisition Co. has a 52 week low of $10.16 and a 52 week high of $11.00.

Insider Activity

Blue World Acquisition Company Profile

In other Blue World Acquisition news, major shareholder World Holdings Ltd Blue sold 400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,200,000.00, for a total value of $480,000,000,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,880,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,256,000,000,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Blue World Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company intends to focus primarily on businesses in the marine leisure, cruise, marine infrastructure and engineering, general hospitality, travel and tourism, marine services, logistics and supply chain, offshore energy solutions, and related industry segments.

