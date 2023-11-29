Karpus Management Inc. Sells 11,800 Shares of Pyrophyte Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:PHYT)

Karpus Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Pyrophyte Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:PHYT – Free Report) by 6.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 183,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,800 shares during the period. Karpus Management Inc.’s holdings in Pyrophyte Acquisition were worth $1,953,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Pyrophyte Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $88,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Pyrophyte Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $175,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in Pyrophyte Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $272,000. First Trust Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Pyrophyte Acquisition by 45.2% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Capital Management L.P. now owns 182,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,881,000 after buying an additional 56,666 shares during the period. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Pyrophyte Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $3,226,000. 64.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pyrophyte Acquisition Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:PHYT opened at $10.99 on Wednesday. Pyrophyte Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $10.25 and a 12-month high of $11.08. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.79.

Pyrophyte Acquisition Company Profile

Pyrophyte Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more operating businesses or assets in the energy transition industries. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Houston, Texas.

