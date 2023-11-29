Karpus Management Inc. Sells 1,741 Shares of The China Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CHN)

Karpus Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of The China Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CHN – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,366 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 1,741 shares during the quarter. Karpus Management Inc.’s holdings in The China Fund were worth $668,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of The China Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $404,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The China Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of The China Fund by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,257,471 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $13,920,000 after acquiring an additional 34,200 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The China Fund by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,630,723 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $24,069,000 after acquiring an additional 129,736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of The China Fund by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,503 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 2,869 shares in the last quarter.

The China Fund Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE CHN opened at $10.33 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.98. The China Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.64 and a 52 week high of $16.16.

About The China Fund

The China Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of China that includes the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, and Taiwan. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

