Karpus Management Inc. Takes $1.74 Million Position in Four Leaf Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:FORL)

Karpus Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Four Leaf Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:FORL – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 168,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,744,000.

Separately, Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Four Leaf Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $907,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Four Leaf Acquisition stock opened at $10.49 on Wednesday. Four Leaf Acquisition Co. has a 52-week low of $10.18 and a 52-week high of $11.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.49.

Four Leaf Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to acquire the Internet of Things business.

