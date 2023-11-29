Karpus Management Inc. Trims Position in BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:BNY)

Karpus Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:BNY – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 209,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,826 shares during the period. Karpus Management Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust were worth $2,164,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Almitas Capital LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust by 44.0% during the second quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 6,999 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 2,138 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust in the first quarter valued at about $77,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $112,000.

Get BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust alerts:

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust Price Performance

Shares of BNY stock opened at $9.90 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.75. BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust has a 12-month low of $8.60 and a 12-month high of $11.35.

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust Dividend Announcement

About BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a $0.043 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.21%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th.

(Free Report)

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in the investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and New York State and New York City personal income taxes.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BNY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:BNY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.