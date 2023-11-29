Karpus Management Inc. Trims Position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Karpus Management Inc. decreased its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 1.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 23,270 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Karpus Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,248,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IEF. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,972 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 21.5% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 734 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Invst LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Invst LLC now owns 51,958 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,019,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 35,524 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,521,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,521 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $164,208,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. 86.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ IEF opened at $93.38 on Wednesday. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $88.86 and a 12 month high of $100.80. The company’s 50 day moving average is $91.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.07.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 2nd were given a dividend of $0.249 per share. This represents a $2.99 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. This is an increase from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 1st.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

