Karpus Management Inc. Trims Stake in Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:ACAB)

Karpus Management Inc. lowered its stake in Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:ACAB – Free Report) by 9.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 75,025 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,050 shares during the quarter. Karpus Management Inc. owned approximately 0.69% of Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. II worth $782,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cowen AND Company LLC purchased a new stake in Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. II in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. II during the 3rd quarter worth $149,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. II during the 1st quarter worth $166,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. II during the 2nd quarter worth $183,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. II during the 1st quarter worth $367,000.

Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. II Price Performance

Shares of Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. II stock opened at $10.60 on Wednesday. Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. II has a fifty-two week low of $9.79 and a fifty-two week high of $11.11. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.49.

Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. II Company Profile

Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in financial services industry and mobility sector.

