Kava Price Up 4.9% This Week (KAVA)

Kava (KAVA) traded 2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on November 29th. Over the last week, Kava has traded up 4.9% against the US dollar. Kava has a market cap of $747.33 million and approximately $15.23 million worth of Kava was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kava token can currently be bought for $0.77 or 0.00002006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.04 or 0.00055140 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.19 or 0.00024071 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0925 or 0.00000242 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.56 or 0.00011950 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000159 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00004785 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000348 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded up 26.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0516 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001398 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00004550 BTC.

About Kava

KAVA uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on November 5th, 2019. Kava’s total supply is 976,242,709 tokens and its circulating supply is 976,359,421 tokens. Kava’s official Twitter account is @kava_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Kava is https://reddit.com/r/kava_platform/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Kava is www.kava.io. Kava’s official message board is medium.com/kava-labs.

Buying and Selling Kava

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava is a decentralized finance (DeFi) platform built on the Cosmos blockchain. Its aim is to provide a range of DeFi services to users, including yield farming, borrowing and lending, and governance, all while ensuring security, transparency, and decentralization. Kava uses the Tendermint consensus algorithm and has a feature called “Hard Protocol” that enables users to borrow and lend cryptocurrencies.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kava should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kava using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

