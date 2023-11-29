Kellanova (NYSE:K) Shares Sold by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lessened its position in shares of Kellanova (NYSE:K – Free Report) by 4.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,884 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,492 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Kellanova were worth $3,767,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P raised its stake in shares of Kellanova by 95.3% in the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 424,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,405,000 after acquiring an additional 207,392 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Kellanova by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after purchasing an additional 2,590 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in Kellanova by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 34,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,208,000 after purchasing an additional 2,119 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Kellanova by 46.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 2,764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kellanova by 6.4% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 38,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,494,000 after buying an additional 2,313 shares during the period. 83.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Kellanova

In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 77,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.67, for a total transaction of $3,864,326.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 53,942,838 shares in the company, valued at $2,679,340,763.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders sold 778,000 shares of company stock valued at $42,211,168 over the last 90 days. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Kellanova Stock Performance

Shares of K opened at $52.28 on Wednesday. Kellanova has a 1 year low of $47.63 and a 1 year high of $74.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $17.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $52.69 and a 200-day moving average of $60.72.

Kellanova (NYSE:K – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.12. Kellanova had a return on equity of 34.38% and a net margin of 5.21%. The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.04 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Kellanova will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Kellanova Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 30th. Kellanova’s payout ratio is currently 100.84%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on K. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Kellanova from $71.00 to $56.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Barclays raised shares of Kellanova from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Kellanova from $82.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Kellanova from $72.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Kellanova from $73.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.54.

Kellanova Company Profile

Kellanova, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

