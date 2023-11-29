Kering (OTCMKTS:PPRUY) Downgraded by Stifel Nicolaus

Kering (OTCMKTS:PPRUYGet Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on PPRUY. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Kering from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Bank of America lowered Kering from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Kering from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. CLSA initiated coverage on shares of Kering in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Kering from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $620.00.

Kering Stock Performance

Shares of Kering stock opened at $43.20 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.46. Kering has a 12 month low of $39.96 and a 12 month high of $65.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $43.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.03.

About Kering

Kering SA offers ready-to-wear products apparel and accessories for men and women in France, the Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, North America, Japan, and internationally. It also offers leather goods and shoes; watches and jewelry; eyewear products; and fragrances and cosmetics. The company provides Gucci, Saint Laurent, Bottega Veneta, Balenciaga, Alexander McQueen, Brioni, Boucheron, Pomellato, DoDo, Qeelin, and Kering Eyewear brands.

