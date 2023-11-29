Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS) Trading Down 4.4%

Keros Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KROS – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 4.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $29.32 and last traded at $29.43. 42,174 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 214,501 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.77.

KROS has been the subject of several research reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Keros Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.20.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $30.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.94.

Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($1.33) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.35) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.92) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Keros Therapeutics, Inc. will post -5.25 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Keros Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Keros Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Keros Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 134.6% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the period. Finally, Meitav Investment House Ltd. purchased a new position in Keros Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.56% of the company’s stock.

Keros Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel treatments for patients suffering from hematological, pulmonary, and cardiovascular disorders with high unmet medical need in the United States. The company's lead protein therapeutic product candidate KER-050, which is being developed for the treatment of low blood cell counts, or cytopenias, including anemia and thrombocytopenia in patients with myelodysplastic syndromes, as well as in patients with myelofibrosis.

