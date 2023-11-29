Kestra Advisory Services LLC Decreases Stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lowered its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,527 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 174 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company were worth $3,307,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 98,105.4% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 6,929,375 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,829,424,000 after acquiring an additional 6,922,319 shares during the period. Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 25,185.5% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,492,216 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $18,147,000 after purchasing an additional 4,474,450 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 95,813.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,045,643 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,028,807,000 after purchasing an additional 4,041,425 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in the 4th quarter worth about $697,398,000. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 1,353.9% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,680,292 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $31,207,000 after buying an additional 1,564,723 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.72% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on BDX shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $284.00 to $303.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $304.00 to $269.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $305.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $282.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Becton, Dickinson and Company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $283.86.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Stock Down 0.7 %

Becton, Dickinson and Company stock opened at $237.28 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $252.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $259.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 1-year low of $228.62 and a 1-year high of $287.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.55.

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.42 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.42. The firm had revenue of $5.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.02 billion. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a return on equity of 13.91% and a net margin of 7.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.75 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be issued a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. This is an increase from Becton, Dickinson and Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.39%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Richard Byrd sold 459 shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.48, for a total transaction of $125,986.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $945,309.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

About Becton, Dickinson and Company

(Free Report)

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company operates in three segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional.

