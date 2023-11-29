Kestra Advisory Services LLC Grows Position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 48,236 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 774 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $3,646,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in Fortinet by 99,008.1% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 213,366,900 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $16,128,404,000 after buying an additional 213,151,613 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fortinet by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,202,733 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,402,934,000 after purchasing an additional 617,369 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Fortinet by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,395,593 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,687,787,000 after purchasing an additional 527,129 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Fortinet by 1.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,178,603 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,007,182,000 after purchasing an additional 147,048 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Fortinet by 125,937.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,597,668 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $713,680,000 after purchasing an additional 14,586,086 shares during the period. 65.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 5,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total value of $260,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $233,886. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Fortinet news, EVP Patrice Perche sold 8,918 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.26, for a total value of $448,218.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,293,189.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 5,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total value of $260,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $233,886. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 53,793 shares of company stock worth $2,895,054 over the last three months. Company insiders own 17.54% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet Stock Performance

Shares of FTNT stock opened at $52.79 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $40.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.38, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.30. Fortinet, Inc. has a one year low of $44.12 and a one year high of $81.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $55.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.00.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.05. Fortinet had a return on equity of 3,361.82% and a net margin of 22.25%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FTNT. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $90.00 to $71.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Fortinet from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Fortinet from $68.00 to $55.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on Fortinet from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.90.

Fortinet Company Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and networking solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

