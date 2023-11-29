Kestra Advisory Services LLC Grows Position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 226,384 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 3,280 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $3,898,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of KMI. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Kinder Morgan during the first quarter worth $93,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Kinder Morgan by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 91,931 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,739,000 after acquiring an additional 10,079 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 48,564.7% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 8,273 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 8,256 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 1.6% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 90,218 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,705,000 after purchasing an additional 1,408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the 1st quarter worth approximately $263,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on KMI. Pickering Energy Partners assumed coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. US Capital Advisors upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.38.

Shares of KMI opened at $17.28 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.96. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.89 and a twelve month high of $19.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.71, a PEG ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 0.97.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.64 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 15.54% and a return on equity of 7.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 31st were paid a $0.2825 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 30th. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.54%. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is 102.73%.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

