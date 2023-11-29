Kestra Advisory Services LLC Has $3.61 Million Stock Holdings in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC trimmed its position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,516 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,015 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $3,605,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Knuff & Co LLC bought a new stake in Carrier Global during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Carrier Global by 121.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. Avalon Trust Co bought a new stake in Carrier Global during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Carrier Global in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new position in Carrier Global in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. 91.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Carrier Global alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Mizuho lowered shares of Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $63.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Carrier Global from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Carrier Global from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Carrier Global from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Carrier Global from $47.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.63.

Carrier Global Price Performance

Shares of CARR stock opened at $51.63 on Wednesday. Carrier Global Co. has a 1 year low of $40.28 and a 1 year high of $60.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $51.90 and its 200-day moving average is $51.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.62, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.45.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.89 billion. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 26.60% and a net margin of 5.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Carrier Global Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 27th were given a dividend of $0.185 per share. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 26th. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio is 52.48%.

About Carrier Global

(Free Report)

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Carrier Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrier Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.