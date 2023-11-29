Kestra Advisory Services LLC Has $3.69 Million Stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC reduced its stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 108,175 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,353 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. worth $3,687,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the second quarter worth $28,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the second quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 5,000.0% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. 83.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PECO opened at $35.07 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $34.18 and a 200-day moving average of $33.67. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.85 and a 52 week high of $36.46. The company has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.62, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.64.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0975 per share. This represents a $1.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is 248.94%.

PECO has been the subject of several research reports. Compass Point increased their price objective on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $32.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.00.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Company Profile

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc (PECO) is one of the nation's largest owners and operators of omni-channel grocery-anchored shopping centers. Founded in 1991, PECO has generated strong results through its vertically-integrated operating platform and national footprint of well-occupied shopping centers.

