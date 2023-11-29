Kestra Advisory Services LLC Purchases 11,464 Shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 92,673 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,464 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $3,247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Corning by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 92,746,889 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,423,287,000 after purchasing an additional 671,480 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Corning by 2.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,601,045 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,114,880,000 after buying an additional 686,278 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Corning by 2.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,284,381 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $569,243,000 after acquiring an additional 445,852 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Corning by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 15,953,780 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $563,232,000 after acquiring an additional 741,788 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Corning by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,734,071 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $438,666,000 after acquiring an additional 2,875,197 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Corning alerts:

Corning Price Performance

Corning stock opened at $27.76 on Wednesday. Corning Incorporated has a 12 month low of $25.26 and a 12 month high of $37.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.32. The company has a market cap of $23.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.82, a PEG ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 1.07.

Corning Announces Dividend

Corning ( NYSE:GLW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.01). Corning had a net margin of 4.50% and a return on equity of 12.73%. The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.04%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is currently 164.71%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GLW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Corning in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet cut Corning from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Corning from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Corning from $42.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.89.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Corning

Corning Company Profile

(Free Report)

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.