Kestra Advisory Services LLC Purchases 2,266 Shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Free Report) by 19.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,221 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,266 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Casey’s General Stores were worth $3,468,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Casey’s General Stores by 430.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,141,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,090,000 after purchasing an additional 926,324 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Casey’s General Stores in the fourth quarter valued at about $82,961,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Casey’s General Stores by 357.1% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 431,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,538,000 after acquiring an additional 337,249 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 152.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 384,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,153,000 after acquiring an additional 232,277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 1,033.1% in the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 174,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,782,000 after acquiring an additional 159,139 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.43% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $280.00 price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Casey’s General Stores from $275.00 to $284.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Casey’s General Stores from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, Benchmark upped their target price on Casey’s General Stores from $275.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Casey’s General Stores has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $277.22.

Shares of Casey’s General Stores stock opened at $279.42 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $10.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a twelve month low of $202.13 and a twelve month high of $286.62. The company’s fifty day moving average is $274.18 and its 200 day moving average is $252.30.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 12th. The company reported $4.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.36 by $1.16. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 17.10% and a net margin of 3.19%. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.09 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 11.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 31st. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.93%.

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. Its stores offer pizza, donuts, breakfast items, and sandwiches; and tobacco and nicotine products. The company's stores provide soft drinks, energy, water, sports drinks, juices, coffee, and tea and dairy products; beer, wine, and spirits; snacks, candy, packaged bakery, and other food items; ice, ice cream, meals, and appetizers; health and beauty aids, automotive products, electronic accessories, housewares, and pet supplies; and ATM, lotto/lottery, and prepaid cards.

