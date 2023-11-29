Kestra Advisory Services LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 4.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,054 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 805 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $3,500,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MAR. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Marriott International by 1.8% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC increased its stake in Marriott International by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 4,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $835,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Graypoint LLC lifted its position in shares of Marriott International by 3.5% in the second quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 1,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marriott International by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 8,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,253,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patten Group Inc. raised its stake in Marriott International by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 9,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,741,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. HSBC began coverage on shares of Marriott International in a report on Monday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $233.00 target price for the company. Bank of America boosted their target price on Marriott International from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. TheStreet raised Marriott International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Marriott International in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $221.00 price target on shares of Marriott International in a report on Thursday, September 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $213.93.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CAO Felitia Lee sold 570 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.08, for a total value of $119,745.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,793 shares in the company, valued at $586,753.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CAO Felitia Lee sold 570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.08, for a total value of $119,745.60. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $586,753.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Rajeev Menon sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.03, for a total transaction of $1,656,240.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $828,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Marriott International Stock Down 1.4 %

Marriott International stock opened at $204.66 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $60.11 billion, a PE ratio of 21.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.56, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.48. Marriott International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $145.37 and a fifty-two week high of $210.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $196.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $192.24.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.01. Marriott International had a negative return on equity of 5,862.15% and a net margin of 12.35%. The business had revenue of $5.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.90 billion. Research analysts expect that Marriott International, Inc. will post 8.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Marriott International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 22nd will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 21st. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.03%.

Marriott International announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, November 9th that allows the company to buyback 25,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Marriott International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

