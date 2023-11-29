Kestra Advisory Services LLC Sells 2,629 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September (BATS:PSEP)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC reduced its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September (BATS:PSEP – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 105,517 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,629 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 0.67% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September worth $3,451,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September by 45.0% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 91,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,668,000 after buying an additional 5,570 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 94,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,778,000 after buying an additional 14,840 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September by 29.8% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 148,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,354,000 after acquiring an additional 34,135 shares during the last quarter.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - September alerts:

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September Stock Up 0.0 %

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September stock opened at $33.77 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $535.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.48. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $32.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.59.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September (PSEP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PSEP was launched on Sep 3, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - September Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - September and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.