Kestra Advisory Services LLC Sells 2,694 Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,047 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,694 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $3,618,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VTEB. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $5,783,000. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 829,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,680,000 after acquiring an additional 27,607 shares in the last quarter. Northeast Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $699,000. Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. now owns 104,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,245,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 59,674,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,996,850,000 after purchasing an additional 1,671,150 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VTEB opened at $49.63 on Wednesday. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $47.14 and a 1-year high of $51.11. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.27.

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

