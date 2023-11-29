Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) Shares Sold by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC lessened its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report) by 6.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,812,970 shares of the company’s stock after selling 539,900 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.56% of Keurig Dr Pepper worth $244,312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 99,740.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 324,915,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,586,469,000 after acquiring an additional 324,589,570 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 97.4% during the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 80,618,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,520,950,000 after purchasing an additional 39,779,422 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 70,845,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,215,333,000 after purchasing an additional 1,872,606 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 50,195,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,770,888,000 after purchasing an additional 6,338,412 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,026,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,858,108,000 after buying an additional 3,853,922 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KDP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays raised their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. UBS Group upgraded Keurig Dr Pepper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.20.

Keurig Dr Pepper Price Performance

NASDAQ:KDP traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $32.01. 555,999 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,508,247. The company has a market capitalization of $44.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a one year low of $27.66 and a one year high of $38.94. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $30.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.89.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.01. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 9.76% and a net margin of 13.16%. The company had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

Keurig Dr Pepper Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th were given a dividend of $0.215 per share. This is a positive change from Keurig Dr Pepper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.32%.

Insider Transactions at Keurig Dr Pepper

In related news, COO Timothy P. Cofer purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $31.26 per share, with a total value of $1,563,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 350,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,953,285.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Timothy P. Cofer purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $31.26 per share, for a total transaction of $1,563,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 350,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,953,285.18. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Karin Rotem-Wildeman acquired 7,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.95 per share, for a total transaction of $211,147.50. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 69,448 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,079,967.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 72,050 shares of company stock valued at $2,240,048 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Keurig Dr Pepper Company Profile

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment manufactures and distributes various finished goods related to its coffee systems, K-Cup pods, and brewers, as well as specialty coffee.

