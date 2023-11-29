KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Shares Bought by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Free Report) by 25.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,064,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 418,932 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned 0.22% of KeyCorp worth $19,173,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Inceptionr LLC boosted its stake in KeyCorp by 32.9% during the second quarter. Inceptionr LLC now owns 47,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $434,000 after buying an additional 11,643 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in KeyCorp by 33.8% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 85,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $794,000 after buying an additional 21,730 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its stake in KeyCorp by 1,025.6% during the second quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 1,233,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,398,000 after buying an additional 1,123,942 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Inc. CA acquired a new position in KeyCorp during the second quarter worth $294,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in KeyCorp by 1.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,700,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $181,549,000 after purchasing an additional 320,197 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.77% of the company’s stock.

KeyCorp Price Performance

KEY stock opened at $11.94 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.74. KeyCorp has a 1 year low of $8.53 and a 1 year high of $20.30.

KeyCorp Dividend Announcement

KeyCorp ( NYSE:KEY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 11.64% and a net margin of 11.74%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. Analysts anticipate that KeyCorp will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 28th will be given a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.87%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 27th. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.13%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on KEY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on KeyCorp from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Piper Sandler upgraded KeyCorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $13.50 in a report on Friday, September 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded KeyCorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $12.50 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, November 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on KeyCorp from $12.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on KeyCorp in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, KeyCorp has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.03.

About KeyCorp

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, investment, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

