Keystone Positive Change Investment (LON:KPC) Increases Dividend to GBX 0.45 Per Share

Keystone Positive Change Investment (LON:KPC – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, November 28th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, January 11th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.45 ($0.01) per share on Thursday, February 8th. This represents a yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 11th. This is a positive change from Keystone Positive Change Investment’s previous dividend of $0.40. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Keystone Positive Change Investment Trading Up 1.5 %
KPC traded up GBX 3 ($0.04) on Wednesday, reaching GBX 209 ($2.64). 148,322 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 129,448. Keystone Positive Change Investment has a one year low of GBX 182 ($2.30) and a one year high of GBX 228.50 ($2.89). The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 197.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 207.70. The company has a market cap of £129.20 million, a P/E ratio of -908.70 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.55.
About Keystone Positive Change Investment
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Keystone Positive Change Investment
- Growth Stocks: What They Are, Examples and How to Invest
- Workday works out a new high; higher highs are still to come
- How to Find Cloud Software Company Stocks to Trade and Invest
- MercadoLibre up 28% as Latin American ecommerce poised for growth
- Breakout Stocks: What They Are and How to Identify Them
- These are the top sectors for blue chip growth in 2024
Receive News & Ratings for Keystone Positive Change Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keystone Positive Change Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.