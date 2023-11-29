Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) Shares Sold by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group lowered its stake in shares of Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC – Free Report) (TSE:K) by 38.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,805,790 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 1,778,515 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned about 0.23% of Kinross Gold worth $13,384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of KGC. Ruffer LLP increased its stake in shares of Kinross Gold by 113.9% during the 1st quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 35,680,196 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $167,868,000 after acquiring an additional 19,001,072 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Kinross Gold by 207.3% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 16,449,766 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $67,244,000 after purchasing an additional 11,097,512 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Kinross Gold by 374.2% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 11,766,352 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $68,230,000 after purchasing an additional 9,285,284 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Kinross Gold by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 150,701,196 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $718,851,000 after purchasing an additional 4,529,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP increased its position in Kinross Gold by 81.1% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 9,436,084 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $44,444,000 after purchasing an additional 4,224,588 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Kinross Gold from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Kinross Gold from $5.00 to $4.65 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Kinross Gold from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Kinross Gold from $6.00 to $5.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, CIBC increased their target price on shares of Kinross Gold from $6.25 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.84.

Kinross Gold Stock Up 3.2 %

NYSE KGC opened at $5.89 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.23 billion, a PE ratio of 29.45 and a beta of 0.96. Kinross Gold Co. has a fifty-two week low of $3.40 and a fifty-two week high of $5.90. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC – Get Free Report) (TSE:K) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The mining company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $964.04 million. Kinross Gold had a return on equity of 8.43% and a net margin of 5.83%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Kinross Gold Co. will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kinross Gold Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.00%.

Kinross Gold Company Profile

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, Brazil, Chile, Canada, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

