Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. (NYSE:KKR) Reaches New 1-Year High at $69.49

Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. (NYSE:KKR – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $69.49 and last traded at $69.11, with a volume of 2451282 shares. The stock had previously closed at $69.20.

A number of research analysts recently commented on KKR shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com raised Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.86.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $61.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.16. The company has a market cap of $61.40 billion, a PE ratio of 22.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08.

Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. (NYSE:KKR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The asset manager reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $903.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $934.12 million. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. had a return on equity of 4.14% and a net margin of 22.16%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be given a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.78%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,640,830 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,966,980,000 after acquiring an additional 624,549 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. by 54.5% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 26,054,635 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,209,457,000 after acquiring an additional 9,192,928 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 24,930,947 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,309,373,000 after acquiring an additional 842,229 shares during the last quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC grew its position in Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC now owns 14,865,320 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $869,175,000 after acquiring an additional 134,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,154,675 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $455,845,000 after buying an additional 455,361 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.97% of the company’s stock.

Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co L.P. is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

