Korro Bio (NASDAQ:KRRO) Research Coverage Started at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Korro Bio (NASDAQ:KRRO – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price suggests a potential upside of 75.35% from the company’s current price.
Separately, Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Korro Bio in a research report on Friday, November 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company.
Check Out Our Latest Report on KRRO
Korro Bio Price Performance
Insider Activity
In other news, Director David L. Lucchino sold 1,156 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.69, for a total transaction of $43,569.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $834,833.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 16.80% of the company’s stock.
About Korro Bio
Frequency Therapeutics Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It is focused on harnessing the body’s innate biology to repair or reverse damage caused by a broad range of degenerative diseases. The company’s lead product candidate, FX-322, is in clinical development and is designed to regenerate auditory hair cells to restore hearing function in patients with sensorineural hearing loss.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Korro Bio
- Dividend Tax Calculator
- The JD.com train is getting ready to leave the station again
- Investing in the High PE Growth Stocks
- 3 stocking stuffers you can buy for yourself
- What Are the U.K. Market Holidays? How to Invest and Trade
- Hims & Hers earnings highlight expanded personalized treatments
Receive News & Ratings for Korro Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Korro Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.