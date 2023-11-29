L’Air Liquide (OTCMKTS:AIQUY) Hits New 52-Week High at $38.10

L’Air Liquide S.A. (OTCMKTS:AIQUY – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $38.10 and last traded at $38.06, with a volume of 59457 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $38.02.

Separately, Berenberg Bank upgraded L’Air Liquide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $34.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.90.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AIQUY. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in L’Air Liquide by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 41,507 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,487,000 after purchasing an additional 2,527 shares during the period. Boston Common Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in L’Air Liquide by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 80,802 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,895,000 after purchasing an additional 2,108 shares during the period. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in L’Air Liquide by 2,008.1% in the 1st quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC now owns 14,757 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 14,057 shares during the period. L & S Advisors Inc bought a new position in L’Air Liquide in the 1st quarter worth $1,103,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in L’Air Liquide by 44.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 14,588 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 4,512 shares during the period. 0.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

L'Air Liquide SA provides gases, technologies, and services for the industrial and health sectors in Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The Gas & Services segment comprises large industries business, which offers gas and energy solutions including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, hydrogen, and carbon monoxide, as well as operates cogeneration plants to supply steam and electricity to metals, chemicals, refining, and energy industries; and industrial merchant business line provides industrial gases, equipment, hardgoods, and associated services to material and energy, automotive and manufacturing, food and pharmaceuticals, technology and research, and craftsmen and retail sector.

