Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) Shares Purchased by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 163,662 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,556 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.11% of Lamb Weston worth $18,813,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Lamb Weston by 3,242.8% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,163,334 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $121,592,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128,533 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 51.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,518,144 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $263,196,000 after buying an additional 859,733 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 562.4% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 877,634 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $91,730,000 after buying an additional 745,148 shares during the period. Duquesne Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in Lamb Weston by 75.1% in the fourth quarter. Duquesne Family Office LLC now owns 1,657,875 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $148,148,000 after acquiring an additional 711,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Lamb Weston during the fourth quarter valued at about $47,708,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.77% of the company’s stock.

Lamb Weston Price Performance

Shares of LW stock opened at $98.44 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.69. The company has a market capitalization of $14.27 billion, a PE ratio of 14.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.65. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.25 and a twelve month high of $117.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16.

Lamb Weston ( NYSE:LW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 5th. The specialty retailer reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.55. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 17.18% and a return on equity of 77.14%. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lamb Weston announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, October 11th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the specialty retailer to buy up to 4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Lamb Weston Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 2nd. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.18%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lamb Weston

In related news, Director William G. Jurgensen purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $84.35 per share, with a total value of $253,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 162,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,735,132.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on LW shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Lamb Weston from $129.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Lamb Weston from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $125.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Monday, September 4th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Lamb Weston in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Lamb Weston in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Lamb Weston in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.29.

Lamb Weston Company Profile

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets frozen potato products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. It offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

